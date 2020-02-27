The importance of workforce training for an auto assembly plant comes as no surprise, but economic development officials dealing with the combined blessing and challenge of the Mercedes-Benz plant said training workers for the “backfill” jobs is just as important.
Jim Page, chairman of the Tuscaloosa-based Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and for nine years vice president of public policy and business development for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County is the go-to employer for much of west Alabama because of its premium wages, benefits and reputation.
“If employees of other businesses, whether suppliers or other businesses in this community, have an opportunity to improve their work conditions, they’re going to. That’s great for Mercedes, but you then have to backfill those jobs from the companies and businesses that they came from,” Page said.
Translating that to north Alabama, many skilled employees from Decatur industries may end up at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA. Absent careful planning and workforce development, the flow of employees to Mazda Toyota could hurt productivity at existing plants.
“It’s not a bad thing,” stressed Page, “it just requires constant attention and constant effort. Our organization, for example, houses the regional workforce development operation in west Alabama (West Alabama Works). We’ve got a full-time team that wakes up every day focused on that issue like a laser. They not only try to create a long-term pipeline for those jobs, starting in elementary school, but also try to plug the leaks that may happen with our smaller businesses as a result of new industries and businesses coming to town.”
Small businesses are the most vulnerable to the massive workforce transition that comes with an auto assembly plant, and they are thus a focus of workforce development efforts in west Alabama.
“The training is constantly evolving to meet those needs, to always make sure we’re backfilling and not letting any small businesses suffer because of successful economic development recruitment efforts,” Page said.
“Obviously you’ll see the same thing in north Alabama, not just with Mazda Toyota but all the other new jobs coming to the area. There’s always a certain impact on the small businesses. We just can’t ever lose sight of that. We always have to make sure we’re helping to backfill those jobs.”
Workforce development starts early
Bryan Chandler, interim director of Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority, said the benefits to north Alabama of landing Mazda Toyota will be profound, but the challenges of maintaining the labor force are significant.
“There’s no question that it will strain some resources, particularly the labor force,” Chandler said. “Providing the workforce and working with the companies to make sure they have stable employees, that will be a challenge and I’m sure they already know that.
“It’s a good challenge to have, but they should expect that challenge.”
He said West Alabama Works begins its efforts as early as pre-kindergarten, trying to make sure a prepared labor force graduates from high school, technical school and college.
Steve Sewell, executive vice president of Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, joined that organization a year after Mercedes announced it would locate in Tuscaloosa County. While he agrees with Page and Chandler that workforce development is a challenge, he said that challenge is more manageable in 2020 than it was when Mercedes — the state’s first auto assembly plant — landed in Tuscaloosa County.
“I’d say we’re in a much different position here 27 years later in terms of the experience level in the state and infrastructure in the state to support a project of this magnitude,” Sewell said. “That’s one of the benefits of success, of having multiple automakers and other major global companies here, is that we’re a state now that has done this.”
Sewell’s involvement with Mazda Toyota gives him confidence that the challenge of workforce development will be met.
“You’ve got a north Alabama region that’s planning for it. I think the leadership there has a really good plan in place. They understand the needs and demands of this kind of project, and they understand the role they’re going to play in helping the company achieve its objectives,” he said.
Sewell joined his colleagues in warning that one of the most important workforce development missions must be directed not at the needs of Mazda Toyota, but at other employers who will lose employees to the plant.
“It creates an opportunity for backfill for people who may be working in low-wage positions right now. That old adage is absolutely true, that the rising tide lifts all boats. It’s very positive in terms of that kind of impact, but it does create challenges that you have to account for,” he said. “The backfill jobs are going to be extraordinarily important because you want to take care of your existing industries.”
The challenge of workforce development is in part making sure that the labor force, and students in the pipeline toward being a part of that labor force, understand what employment opportunities are available.
“And that’s another difference from where we were in 1993,” Sewell said. “Today we have, I’m convinced, the best workforce development system we’ve ever had in Alabama, in terms of making parents, students, counselors, educators aware of the job opportunities in the region, and then providing a pathway to those jobs. We didn’t really have that back in 1993. I think we’re well ahead of the game today. There’s a greater interest in manufacturing than there was back then because of these great global companies.”
