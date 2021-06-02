TUSCUMBIA — Malvon "Wallace" Willis was a highly-decorated soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II, but some of his personal effects from serving in Europe were almost lost to his family.
The memorabilia, including Willis' hand-written accounts of his war experiences, has a fascinating background that is almost as remarkable as its recovery this year in a Salvation Army Thrift Store.
Exemplary soldier
Willis was recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Attachment Triple Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge First Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII and the Sharpshooter Badge and Rifle Bar just to name a few.
But to Wanda Berry, Willis was just her dad.
She described him as a loving, hardworking and well-respected man who always put the needs of his family before his own.
Growing up an only child in the west side of Tuscumbia, she neither saw nor heard many stories from her father about the war.
Inside the family's curio cabinet there was an ornate pocket watch with a light constantly shining on it. All Berry knew about the watch was that, "Daddy said he took it off a dead German."
There was a knife with a swastika insignia without a sheath. It, too, came back with Wallace from WWII in pristine condition with its blade rubbed smooth with protectant oils.
The only other wartime memorabilia Berry remembers was a camera. She recalls him using it when she was a child. She never questioned what its lens had captured between the years of 1944 and 1946 when he served on the front lines across Europe with the 328th Infantry.
Berry remembered a photo album her father kept. It included a photograph from the hanging of onetime Italian leader Benito Mussolini.
It became apparent by Wanda's young adult years that there was still a lot about her father's wartime experiences that she didn't know.
If her mother Leona knew, she didn't share it with her daughter.
There were some tell-tale signs of what he'd been through, like his shuffle when he walked and his partial hearing loss.
Berry later learned that her dad had suffered from frostbite in Europe, which permanently damaged a foot.
His hearing loss was a result of a grenade exploding in a foxhole, which killed his two best buddies.
"He hardly ever talked about it — not the really hard stuff at all," she said. "But I knew he'd been an impressive soldier, and he was valued because he'd even driven a Jeep for Gen. (George S.) Patton."
Willis returned home to Tuscumbia in 1946 and immediately had a photo taken with his bride. He was in his dress uniform, and Leona was wearing her Sunday best.
That photo remains near and dear to Berry's heart and is strategically placed in her home today.
The young couple eventually opened their own business, Willis Upholstery. Their hard work assured its success for decades.
Both suffered from dementia in the later years of their lives. Eventually, they had to move to an assisted living facility.
Donated cabinet
Before they moved, they donated furniture to the local Salvation Army.
Some of the items donated included a cabinet that became a filing cabinet of sorts for the organization's thrift store.
When the Salvation Army Thrift Store moved from downtown in Sheffield to its new location on Hatch Boulevard, an employee began clearing the cabinet of old store records which were no longer needed.
Store manager Brad Miller got quite a jolt when WWII memorabilia was found in the back of that cabinet.
"We found all these World War II items, like someone had just tucked them away to hide them or something," Miller said. "I don't know how in the world they were never found before. All I knew was that this stuff was valuable and there was a family out there that would want all this back."
Miller and his wife Shaleigh began investigating, trying to find the family from which the items had come.
Once they had determined the items belonged to the late Wallace Willis, they began searching for his family members. If they were unsuccessful they planned on donating the items to a museum.
Shaleigh started with a computer search of Willis' name and found his obituary. He passed away Jan. 1 of this year at 96.
His wife Leona had preceded him in death. They had been married 73 years.
The obituary also listed Wanda Berry's name.
An internet search resulted in the couple sending a message to Wanda, asking her to come to the store.
Events written in margins
Still reeling from her father's death, Wanda and her husband Carlos met Miller at the store.
There, in a large leather satchel-type bag, were her father's personal effects.
The discovery brought tears and answers to so many questions.
"His death was still so fresh, and I just couldn't believe I was standing there looking at all his things," she said. "All I could do was cry. I'm so thankful that this couple took the time to track us down and return these things. We believe those things have been in that cabinet for decades."
Outside of the well-weathered bag, Wallace Willis had etched into the leather every European country his unit had been in — England, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Switzerland and Italy — as well as, in large letters, USA.
Inside the bag was a wealth of Willis' history: a moth-eaten garrison hat (likely the same one in the photo with Leona), a Hitler's youth Army belt, currency from the various European countries, the case for his camera and a letter from his brother.
There were also books on how to communicate with Germans and how to re-acclimate to civilian life, his Army registration papers, a postcard book and a small Bible with his handwritten accounts in the margins of the events that occurred in each country.
"It was like he just wrote out his life over there, right there in that small Bible," Wanda said. "It has taken a while to process all this, but I'm so very grateful. Grateful to have these things. Grateful for his service to his country and grateful to say this amazing man was my father."
