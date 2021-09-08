Decatur City Schools and much of the city has been dealing with a Spectrum internet outage since a wreck Tuesday night on U.S. 31 South near the American Legion outpost.
The school system's internet service remained out at 10 a.m. today, Elizabeth Gentle of DCS said.
City spokesperson Emily Long said the city’s internet service is back up. Long said the outage impacted much of the city and also included Verizon cellphones.
Police Department spokesperson Irene Martinez said a dump truck and two cars were involved in wreck at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday that included a utility pole.
A Decatur Utilities crew had to shut off the electricity so emergency crews could rescue the dump truck driver who was trapped under a live wire, but no one was injured.
