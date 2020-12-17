A portion of Alabama 67 between Country Club Road Southeast and Indian Hills Road was temporarily closed Thursday night after a driver hit a power pole, according to Decatur police.
The accident left power lines on the road and caused traffic delays before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. At 9:47 p.m., police said the closure could last another two to three hours.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver's condition wasn't available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.