Alabama 67 wreck
A portion of Alabama 67 between Country Club Road Southeast and Indian Hills Road was temporarily closed Thursday night after a driver hit a power pole, according to Decatur police.

The accident left power lines on the road and caused traffic delays before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. At 9:47 p.m., police said the closure could last another two to three hours.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver's condition wasn't available.

