A Decatur Utilities crew plans to block the inside lane of the northbound side of Danville Road Southwest, just south of Carridale Street, on Thursday for manhole maintenance.
The crew is scheduled to be working from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. During this time, the inside, northbound lane will be closed and traffic merged into the outside, northbound lane.
