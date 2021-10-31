Unfavorable soil testing results at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in Northwest Decatur likely mean the building will be torn down rather than renovated, Mayor Tab Bowling said, a result that some say would be devastating to the neighborhood.
Bowling on Friday said a verbal update from MidSouth Construction indicated “the soil is not suitable for construction.”
The mayor said the company has not yet submitted a final report on the building at 902 Sixth St. N.W. He said he hopes City Engineer Carl Prewitt will present a report at the Nov. 8 City Council work session.
Carrie Matthews, built on land that was once a sawmill and then a landfill, has a problem with sinking floors, particularly on the northeast end of the gymnasium.
Prewitt, who could not be reached for comment Friday, said previously that the building’s problems appear to be the result of water running under the facility and washing the subfloor away.
The city paid Building Construction Associates $27,000 to remove a portion of the gymnasium floor so MidSouth could get to the soil beneath the building to determine if it can bear the weight of the building.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he believes the mayor is determined to find a way to get rid of Carrie Matthews even though the center “means so much to this community.”
Bowling said he does not want to see Carrie Matthews demolished.
"It's just a ludicrous comment and nowhere near factual," Bowling said of Jackson's accusation.
Jackson said he confirmed with Prewitt that the preliminary report shows the foundation and the walls are stable, so the only concern is stabilizing the floors.
Jackson said there are construction techniques like pouring concrete across mesh and using pylons that would work in this case.
For example, he said, pylons driven deep into the ground were used in the early 2000s to stabilize the concession stand at the Aquadome, also built on a landfill, “and we haven’t had a problem since.”
Jackson pointed out that the previous City Council set aside $1.8 million to renovate Carrie Matthews.
“We may have to add some money to it because of the increase in materials costs but we can find the money,” Jackson said.
Jerraud Powers, who grew up in what was the Cross Town Project off Vine Street Northwest, said it would be “very devastating if they tore down Carrie Matthews.”
A retired professional football player, Powers, 34, has fond memories of the center that include getting a free basketball at basketball camp and learning to swim at the center’s pool.
“I hope this is not a political thing,” Powers said. “People need to realize how important Carrie Matthews is to that neighborhood. Carrie Matthews was our safe place.”
Marco Whitfield, 47, grew up within walking distance of Carrie Matthews, and said he spent much of his childhood there.
“It was where I learned everything I know about basketball so I could play at Alabama,” said Whitfield, a former Crimson Tide basketball player who now coaches in Houston, Texas. “Losing Carrie Matthews would be very detrimental to the neighborhood.”
Michelle Gray King, a member of the Decatur City Schools board, grew up within walking distance of the center. She remembers Carrie Matthews opening in 1969 when she was in sixth grade, and Annie Ruth Harris working at the center as its assistant director before later becoming a teacher.
“Carrie Matthews is just so important to everyone in Northwest Decatur,” King said. “It’s a place where our children can learn. Carrie Matthews keeps our kids off of the streets.”
King said she views this as another attempt to take away the Black community’s history in the city.
If the report is as expected, Bowling said, the city “will have to look for a location nearby.”
Jackson said there isn’t any other property in this Northwest community large enough for a new center, and any attempt to move it would make it inaccessible to the children in the neighborhood who often walk or ride their bicycles to Carrie Matthews.
“Carrie Matthews was perfectly located in what we call Old Town and Cross Town,” Jackson said.
Bowling said he would want to hold public meetings to get community input on what they want in a new center.
“I would want to add audio-visual facilities so they can do their own productions,” Bowling said. “We could create a place where people could learn barbering or to be a beautician. We’ve got to think outside of the box when we design the building.”
King said it’s important, if they do have to build a new center, that it stays in the same area and keeps the Carrie Matthews name. The center's namesake, who was Black, was director of Sterr's Day Care Center and a civic leader. She died in 1967 at the age of 33, a year before construction began on the rec center.
A proposed $98.4 million settlement with 3M Co., approved last week by Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities, includes a provision that 3M will purchase the Aquadome property for $35 million and the city will use the money for "development and construction of a new public recreational facility." The city also would receive $7.2 million for projects "that support and promote community redevelopment and recreation."
Decatur Youth Services, which runs Carrie Matthews, will lose its Aquadome offices, so Bowling said the city would need to include the offices as part of a new Carrie Matthews.
Bowling said while some settlement money could be used on a new Carrie Matthews, the money for the center would likely be included in a bond issue the City Council plans to obtain in the next few months.
“We’re one phone call away from needing a fire station, with a police precinct included, in south Limestone (County),” Bowling said of the city's upcoming financial needs. “A new fire station would require a new firetruck" with an estimated cost of $450,000 to $500,000.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he hasn’t received any news about the testing of the Carrie Matthews property.
“I know it’s taking a long time,” Ladner said. “Once we know the answer, we’ll move on to the process.”
