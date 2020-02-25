The SUVs that Mazda and Toyota will manufacture in their joint Limestone County assembly plant remain a secret, but there is industry speculation about where the vehicles could fit in the companies' product lineup.
“We’re set to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually — 150,000 of those vehicles will be Toyota new-to-market SUV vehicles, and 150,000 of those will be Mazda new-to-market SUV vehicles," said Lyndsay Ferguson, assistant manager of HR staffing and development with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA.
The two SUVs will share components and suppliers to improve efficiencies. But, unlike Toyota and Mazda's arrangement with the Yaris, in which Mazda builds a rebranded version of its Mazda2 subcompact for Toyota, these SUVs will be different vehicles.
Mazda asserts they will be “developed independently by each brand.” Both vehicles will debut sometime in the 2022 model year, with production slated to start in 2021.
“We hoping to create some consistency with all of the vehicles so we can build a safe and reliable vehicle,” Mazda Toyota spokeswoman Toni Eberhart said.
Toyota already produces several SUV models, including the Sequoia, Highlander, RAV-4, Land Cruiser and 4Runner. Toyota originally had said it would produce the compact Corolla at the new plant but announced in July it would produce an SUV instead. This shift is in response to changing market demands and a growing consumer appetite for light trucks and SUVs like the RAV-4
“The demand for the sedan is going down while the SUV is trending upward,” Eberhart said.
Car & Driver reports that it believes Toyota will make a version of the FT-4X concept from 2017 that will slot in between the compact RAV4 and the subcompact C-HR.
“This boxy small crossover would give Toyota a more rugged-looking, off-road-oriented entry in the small-SUV segment in the vein of the Jeep Renegade. The existing C-HR is more carlike and does not offer all-wheel drive,” the magazine says.
The initial vehicles produced in the new plant will be gas fueled, but Eberhart said one of the pillars of the company is to develop an affordable electric vehicle.
“Hopefully, one day we’ll produce an electric vehicle that everyone wants and can afford,” Eberhart said.
Because Mazda currently has a gap in its lineup between the compact CX-5 and three-row CX-9 crossovers, Car & Driver said its “best guess” is that the new model built in Alabama will be a mid-size two-row crossover to compete with vehicles like the Honda Passport and Chevrolet Blazer.
Mazda could revive the CX-7 name from a previous crossover that was discontinued in 2013, since the company maintains a trademark in the U.S. for that moniker.
“Mazda executives have previously said that this model will be developed specially for the U.S. market and claimed that it could become the company's top-selling model here,” the magazine says.
