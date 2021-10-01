Forty-five months after Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced it would build a $2.3 billion plant that will eventually employ 4,000 workers in Limestone County, the first vehicle came off the production line Thursday.
“The beginning of production for the new 2022 Corolla Cross is an exciting day for MTM and Limestone County," said Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman. "MTM’s investment and jobs created by this project for our county has forever changed our future.”
The plant currently has 2,300 employees, and that number will increase by up to 1,700 by the time the plant reaches full employment, said Jessica Luther, Mazda Toyota external affairs specialist.
The Toyota production line — named Apollo by Decatur native Lance Fulks as a tribute to Huntsville's space program heritage — is the only North American facility that will build the Corolla Cross, an entry-level SUV. Mazda has recently released that it anticipates starting production on the Discovery line — also named by Fulks — in January 2022.
“We’re still in production preparation for our Mazda line and the vehicle is unannounced yet by Mazda,” Luther said.
According to Luther, MTM is not releasing how many cars it will produce daily during the plant's startup.
“We will end up producing up to 150,000 of the Corolla Crosses annually, and up to 150,000 of the unannounced Mazda vehicles annually,” Luther said. “We are currently ramping up production and will continue to do so.”
When MTM reaches full production of 150,000 cars annually, Luther said, the plant will be making a car every 83 seconds.
“You think about that, it doesn’t seem possible, but when you do the numbers, it’s pretty amazing," Luther said.
Morgan County appropriated $500,000 to help lure Mazda Toyota to the region. The joint venture's site in a Huntsville-annexed portion of southeast Limestone County was announced in early January 2018.
Morgan Commission Chairman Ray Long said he was happy to see production begin.
"I'll be real excited when they get to full production," he said. "Many of our Morgan County residents will be working there and bringing money back to the county where they will spend it on new cars, houses. It will help property taxes and help the general economy of our county. We'll have more money to offer more services and improve the quality of life here."
Several suppliers, including four that will eventually employ more than 1,600 workers — DaikyoNishikawa (380 projected jobs), Vuteq USA (200), Toyota Boshoku (400) and YKTA (650 jobs) — have located in Limestone County.
“Over the last seven years, I think, in my district alone, there’s probably been somewhere around about 17,000 jobs," said Jason Black, District 3 Limestone County Commission. "And Mazda and Toyota was our biggest supplier for that, for those jobs we’ve been able to recruit and bring in,”
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has become a major part of Limestone County and the surrounding area. “Not just in my district, it’s totally changed the scope in the way we meet business in north Alabama, and really the Southeast,” said Black.
Mazda Toyota is a joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp., and the project investment grew to more than $2.3 billion when the parent companies announced an additional $830 million commitment in the summer of 2020.
The production launch was delayed from this spring to the fall due to pre-pandemic construction delays of the paint shop and also pandemic-related issues including travel and business restrictions that affected training, equipment and machinery. The adversity made the start of production even more fulfilling for the plant's employees.
“This is the moment MTM and our north Alabama community have waited for since we broke ground in November 2018," Mark Brazeal, MTM vice president of administration, said in a news release. "We are excited to see Corolla Cross in dealerships across the U.S."
The Corolla Cross' price will range from $22,195 to $27,625, according to Toyota.
