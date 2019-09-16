A Decatur man is being held with cash bail set at $250,000 after being charged with trafficking in meth.
On Friday, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s vice and narcotics unit, assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counterdrug Team (STAC), executed a search warrant in the vicinity of Holland Drive Southwest in Decatur, according to a release from the Morgan County office. Agents found about 3.1 pounds of methamphetamine, the office said.
Lathomas Damondrae Tucker, 27, of Decatur was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, authorities said.
The office said more arrests are possible pending further investigation.
