Police said they have arrested one suspect and are seeking a second who is described as being "armed and dangerous" in the shooting death of a man Sunday night at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex.
Police arrested Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, on capital murder charges this morning, according to Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur police spokesperson. Police have an outstanding capital murder warrant for Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur.
Lewis was being held without bail in the Morgan County Jail this afternoon.
Both Lewis and Yarbrough are accused in the death of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, of Decatur, who was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of 1220 2nd Ave. S.W.
Jordan was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to a call at 10:50 p.m. Sunday and was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m., according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun.
Anyone with information on Yarbrough's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or by email at SMukkadam@decatur-al.gov.
"If seen, please don’t approach," said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas Martinez. "Yarbrough may be armed and dangerous."
