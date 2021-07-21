LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will host the 10th annual Blood Donor Birthday Party in honor of Angeleck Williams on Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The drive will be at the LifeSouth Morgan Regional Office, 2349 Danville Road S.W., Decatur.
Williams’ goal this year is to collect 150 units. The blood drive will offer donors food and a chance to win raffle prizes.
Blood donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.
