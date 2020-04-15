Two suspects have been charged and a third is being sought for allegedly stealing two welcome signs from the town of Eva, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said investigators were able to recover both of the signs Tuesday and return them to the town.
Investigators arrested William Lawrence Dudley, 23, of Somerville, and Tyler Dean Hammock, 23, of Huntsville, both for first-degree theft, according to the Sheriff's Office, and both men were booked in the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $5,000 each.
“Their whereabouts were pieced together by investigators by following clues left behind and using tips from concerned citizens,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
Swafford said the signs, which were noticed missing Tuesday morning, had been taken sometime in the night.
Also, a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Brandon Ryan Bodkin, 23, of Eva for first-degree theft, the office said. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 256.560.6171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.