Two men from the Birmingham area were charged with drug trafficking and remain in Morgan County Jail this week with bail set at $500,000 each, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hector Ariel Lemus, 29, of Birmingham, and Alejandro Venegas Mendoza, 24, of Alabaster, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit assisted the North Alabama Drug Task Force in the arrests in Priceville. Decatur and Priceville police departments also assisted. K-9 officer Rooster helped in the recovery of 3 kilograms of meth, sheriff spokesperson Mike Swafford said.
