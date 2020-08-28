The Morgan County Commission plans to fund a 2% cost-of-living raise for county employees, transition some workers to a better state retirement plan and add two employees in a proposed fiscal 2021 budget that increases spending 5.7%.
Commission Chairman Commission Chairman Ray Long said the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the court battle over the $1.48 million online sales tax collected to date in fiscal 2020, will prevent the commission from fulfilling more requests of department heads and agencies seeking increased funding next fiscal year.
Long said the county’s general fund is projected to have $27,309,827 in expenses, an increase of $1.47 million over the current fiscal year. That includes money to add employees in the information technology and maintenance departments.
Revenue for fiscal 2021, which begins Oct. 1, is projected to be $27,326,560, an increase of $1.2 million. The budget plan discussed during two days of hearings this week would leave a projected $16,733 cushion. County Administrator Julie Reeves said she budgeted a 6% increase, or $600,000, in ad valorem tax revenue for the general fund for fiscal 2021.
Long said online sales taxes distributed to the county by the state are included in the budget as revenue and as an expense to reflect that the money is placed in an escrow account in Montgomery. A lawsuit continues over whether the commission or the three public school systems in the county should receive that Simplified Seller Use Tax money.
“There are so many unknowns out there with this pandemic we are in, and the (SSUT) battle with the County Commission and the school systems will go before the Alabama Supreme Court,” he said. “Doing a budget with this before us is like rolling the dice. We don’t know what the outcome will be.
"We would have liked to give a 4% COLA and make more commitments to our employees, provide more services to our residents, fund agencies who come to us asking for financial help. That SSUT money could go to a lot of things but it is tied up in court.”
Long said no court date has been set in the lawsuit over the online sales tax.
Speaking on a virtual link from Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Puckett asked for an additional maintenance worker, saying the older portion of the jail is having “more problems than we have people to fix it. ... Two people can’t do the work that needs to be done.”
Long said the additional worker with benefits would be more than $50,000. The commissioners denied the sheriff’s request.
Overall, Puckett’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget is $12.2 million, up from $11.7 million in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
Puckett’s school resource officer budget request increased from $254,162 to $285,050, and the jail inmate medical budget request climbed from $1.1 million to $1.25 million.
Puckett said a jailer is doing the duties of a kitchen supervisor and wants the employee’s pay to be upgraded to reflect the responsibilities. The commissioners also agreed to pay for one new vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office. Puckett requested four. Last year the commissioners bought three for his department and Puckett purchased 10 more from his discretionary fund.
Puckett called high mileage on the patrol vehicles “a maintenance nightmare” and his department has spent $11,000 on vehicle repairs in fiscal 2020.
He said the jail also needs a security fence installed along the First Avenue Northeast side. “Outside people are trying to chip away some of the caulking around the windows and slip in drugs,” he said.
He added a future proposal would include expanding the medical wing of the jail to segregate COVID-19 positive inmates from healthier inmates. “As our inmate population grows, we need more bed space in our medical wing we don’t currently have,” Puckett said.
George Hill, director of the IT department, said the Sheriff’s Office will continue to use the services of information technology department employees “about 10 to 20 hours a week.”
The commissioners, however, said they plan to take half of the money VendEngine, a Tennessee-based email and video conferencing company, distributes to the Sheriff’s Office for the Morgan County jail contract. Long said the money should have been going to the county's general fund, and the Sheriff’s Office did not have a valid contract with the company.
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said the entire $13,000 a month should be going into the general fund, which is the source of the sheriff’s budget. District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie made the motion to place half of the money into the general fund. It has been going into the sheriff’s discretionary fund.
Hill, meanwhile, said the additional worker the commission approved for his department would provide backup support for the Sheriff’s Office and fill in when the sheriff’s IT employee is out. Long said the Sheriff’s Office IT staff is funded separately, but Hill’s staff is doing some work there.
“Right now, we’re maintaining the firewall for the Sheriff’s Office. When Puckett came in (in January 2019), his computer system had so many viruses on it,” Hill said.
Hill’s $763,000 budget request also includes moving data to Tyler Technology for security and bumping two employees up a pay grade.
For appropriations for fiscal 2021, the commissioners level-funded most of the agencies from fiscal 2020 amounts.
The Hartselle Chamber of Commerce made a presentation Tuesday morning asking for $25,000 because it is launching a partnership program. The commission agreed to increase its $6,000 proposed amount to $12,000. Long said he supported the $12,000 appropriation because the chamber has hired an executive director with plans to include surrounding communities Danville and Falkville in its mission.
Because of pandemic issues, the Alabama Department of Public Health requested $170,000 from the commission for the Morgan County Health Department, $100,000 more than the proposed amount the past three years. The commissioners rejected the increased request and agreed to pay $70,000.
The commissioners also rejected The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama’s request for $60,000. They agreed to offer $35,000.
“The center helps us with their Stepping Up program. It keeps the number of former inmates returning to the jail down,” Long said. “Those are people we don’t have to house and feed in the jail.”
