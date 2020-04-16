A short-lived theft of two “Welcome to Eva” signs was foiled when a citizen got a photo of the suspects and investigators observed the signs in the shop of one of the three suspects, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Morgan County District Court.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were able to recover both signs Tuesday and return them to the town’s mayor, Gary Livingston.
Investigators on Tuesday arrested William Lawrence Dudley, 23, of Somerville, and Tyler Dean Hammock, 23, of Huntsville, and charged them with first-degree theft, a felony, according to the Sheriff's Office. Both men were booked in the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $5,000 each. They have since posted bond, according to court records.
Brandon Ryan Bodkin, 23, of Eva, turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with the same crime.
“Their whereabouts were pieced together by investigators by following clues left behind and using tips from concerned citizens,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court, investigators received a report on Tuesday that three males had stolen the two signs and received a picture of three males kneeling in front of the signs. The affidavit signed by Investigator Caleb Brooks said investigators received a tip with the names of the subjects in the picture: Dudley, Hammock and Bodkin.
Investigators went to Dudley’s residence and, when they arrived, they observed a truck backed up to a shop on the property, the affidavit said, and Dudley was standing at the truck’s driver side. While speaking with Dudley, investigators saw the two signs through the open bay shop door, according to Brooks’ affidavit, and Dudley admitted to stealing the signs while accompanied by Hammock and Bodkin.
Brooks said in the affidavit that investigators later met with Hammock, who also admitted to stealing the signs while accompanied by Dudley and Bodkin.
