Three people died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in the Lacon community, said a state trooper.
Thomas Shumate, 45, of Falkville was killed when the Lincoln MKX he was driving turned in front of a Honda CBR600 motorcycle, according to Corporal James Corbitt. The driver of the motorcycle, Dennis Ray Hayes, 38, and the passenger, Scarlett Hayes , 43, both of Cullman, were pronounced dead at the scene, Corbitt said in a release.
Shumate, who was wearing his seatbelt, was also pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at 7:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 one mile south of Falkville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.