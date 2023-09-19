Morgan County Schools projects it will spend more than $43 million on capital projects in fiscal 2024 with $31 million going toward the new Priceville Junior High School, which is slated to be completed in 2025.
Tracie Turrentine, Morgan County Schools superintendent, said the new Priceville Junior High will be next to Priceville High School, which is located at 2650 N. Bethel Road. The new school will be 101,000 square feet, she said. Turrentine said planning began in the summer of 2022.
“We have some things that we could enhance our education program with if we had a new school,” Turrentine said. “Our community has some specialized needs, our safety and security could be better, and probably more energy efficient.”
The current Priceville Junior, located at 317 Alabama 67 and built in the 1960s, is still operational, Turrentine said.
“It’s outdated and needs huge repairs to be done,” she said. “Our population’s growing. We have aging infrastructure there that’s out of date.”
Turrentine said they broke ground this month and the new building is slated to be completed July 2025. She said staff and then students will move into the building once it is complete. Turrentine said they are unsure at this point what will become of the current school.
“We will reevaluate once the new school is built whether we use the old existing building to repurpose it for other educational needs or sell it,” she said.
The new school, Turrentine said, will have updated amenities and classrooms.
“It’ll have its own (agriculture) department, band, library,” she said. “We have a multipurpose room inside the gym, locker rooms. Then there will be collaborative classrooms, science labs.”
Tara Humphries, Morgan County Schools chief school financial officer, said the district has budgeted $31 million in expenditures for the new school in fiscal 2024, which begins Oct. 1.
“We had $790,429 spent in (fiscal 2023), which would have consisted mostly of professional services, the architect, that type of thing,” she said.
Humphries said they are not anticipating budgeting any more funds in fiscal 2025 for the school.
“The only thing we would budget would be soft costs for furniture, maybe professional services for the grounds for them testing the soil,” she said. “That might cause us to have to budget a little bit more in (fiscal) 2025 above the $31 million.”
Turrentine said everyone is looking forward to the new school.
“Breaking ground on a new school is an exciting milestone for the Priceville students and community,” she said.
---
Other projects
Union Hill School, Turrentine said, is getting an additional 10 classrooms. She said construction started in the summer.
“We’re hoping to be in it next school year,” Turrentine said.
Humphries said they have budgeted $7 million in fiscal 2024 for the additional classrooms.
Both Danville-Neel Elementary School and Union Hill are having their entire HVAC systems replaced. Turrentine said the projects should be completed in the summer of 2024.
Humphries said the combined budgeted amount coming out of the general fund in fiscal 2024 for the two HVAC projects is $2.9 million. She said federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were also used on the projects in fiscal 2023 and will be used in fiscal 2024.
“We have put in (the budget) $600,000 for professional services to start looking at doing an athletic facility at one of our high schools,” Humphries said.
Turrentine said they are meeting soon to draw up the plans for an athletic facility at Falkville High School. She said they do not have a date yet on when construction will begin.
“The construction will not start in fiscal year 2024,” Humphries said. "We just wanted to get the drawings and things ready for that.”
Humphries said the district is also ordering 20 new buses at a total cost of about $1 million.
“We ordered 10 in (fiscal) 2023, and they did not come in, so we had to roll it over into (fiscal) 2024,” she said. “We will order 10 new buses in (fiscal) 2024.”
Turrentine said they routinely order more buses.
“We replace 10 every school year just to keep them up to date,” she said.
There is work being done on Lacey’s Spring’s Career Tech building, which has been operational for over five years, Turrentine said.
“We have an additional classroom in there that hasn’t been completed,” she said. “It’s going to be the walls and things that need to be finished. So, it has not been finished on the inside … with shelving and things like that.”
Turrentine said they are hoping to complete the classroom this school year.
Humphries said the budgeted amount for the Career Tech classroom is $80,000 in fiscal 2024.
