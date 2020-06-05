VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — The bodies of four adult males and three adult females were found shot to death in a house in Valhermoso Springs late Thursday night, Morgan County authorities said.
Coroner Jeff Chunn said the identities would be released once family members had been notified.
“In my 37 years as a paramedic, deputy coroner and coroner, this is the most major crime scene in Morgan County,” Chunn said.
The deaths are being treated as a homicide, the office said.
At approximately 11:23 p.m., deputies responded to a gunshots call in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
"We confirmed seven adult fatalities," the office said in a Facebook post.
The office said there is no immediate threat to the public in the area and no suspect is in custody.
Talucah Road will be closed near Lenox Drive and motorists will need to use a detour, the office said.
Motorists were advised to use Johnson Landing Road and Chapman Hill Road to go around the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
This story will be updated.
