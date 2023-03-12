Standing outside the jail on a frigid February morning, fear swept over Larry Culp. He regretted finally agreeing to accompany his friend to the jail to minister to inmates.
“I agreed to go with him because he kept asking me. I thought it would get him off my back,” Culp said. “It was bitter cold and I was scared to death and shaking. I didn’t want to go in.”
When Culp stood up in front of the inmates to speak, the fear vanished.
“We had a service and had a great time and I’ve been going ever since,” the 77-year-old Culp said. “I saw a need there. I saw people that were in darkness that needed hope. I knew I could carry them the hope of Jesus Christ. It is what God has called me to do.”
It is a calling Culp has followed since 1973.
For the past 50 years, Culp has walked through the doors of the Morgan County Jail to hold services for inmates. For the past 50 years, he has prayed with people convicted of murder, burglary, rape and manufacturing drugs. For the past 50 years, he has led people to Christ.
Just how many people remains unknown.
“For 50 years, thousands of people have been presented with a gospel,” said Rickey Clemons, senior pastor of Somerville Baptist Church, which held a service to honor Culp and his wife, Sharon. “There have been countless numbers who have been eternally saved.”
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett has witnessed the impact of Culp’s ministry firsthand.
“The men and women (in jail) are lost. They have no hope. Most of them will never see freedom again and they need to know who the real Jesus is to change their heart, because once they change their heart, they’ll change their behavior,” Puckett said. “Larry has changed lives through Jesus by coming to the jail relentlessly for 50 years.”
Steven Burks is one of those lives changed.
In 2014, Burks entered the Morgan County Jail charged with manufacturing drugs. One night, he walked into Reformers Unanimous, a Christ-centered addiction recovery program, led by Culp. He heard Culp talk about how God loved him and Jesus died for him. He heard Culp talk about honoring God and trusting Jesus.
“That night in the Morgan County Jail, I raised my hand and accepted Christ and my life began to change,” Burks said. “Sometimes I think, what if Larry hadn’t been there that night in 2014? What if Larry hadn’t felt good that evening or was too tired to come to the Morgan County Jail? What if Larry had a birthday he wanted to go to? What if it was a holiday? What if? But Larry Culp is faithful. Larry Culp is there.”
Burks currently oversees Somerville Baptist’s Hope House, an eight-bed home to help men transition from correctional facilities into the community.
--
Changing lives
Like Burks, Richard Stickles, under Culp’s leadership, accepted Christ while at the Morgan County Jail. Stickles entered the Morgan County Jail in 2011 after a motorcycle he was driving crashed and resulted in the death of his wife.
“I came to the Morgan County Jail because of my sinful ways. I believe it was God’s last time dealing with me,” Stickles said. “I still remember the first night when (Larry) spoke. He spoke about the angels in heaven rejoicing over every soul that is saved. It hit me. … It wasn’t long after that that I accepted Jesus Christ as my savior. Never again was my life the same. … Going into Morgan County, it was bad. But, two years later, I came out glad and I’ve been glad ever since.”
Stickles currently leads the Reformers Unanimous program held at Somerville Baptist Church on Tuesdays.
Men like Burks and Stickles encourage Culp and keep him returning to the jail year after year.
“You see a lot of the same people coming in and out, but, not once in these 50 years have I thought about quitting or thought it wasn’t worth it. The ones you do reach through the gospel make every visit worth it,” Culp said. “When I go into the jail, I don’t see men as inmates. I don’t see them as wearing black-and-white or orange-and-white or green-and-white jumpsuits. I see them as men Jesus Christ died for.”
--
Lending support
The impact of that mentality extends beyond the jail walls and to individuals connected to the judicial system.
Decatur Police investigator Vance Summers, who attends Somerville Baptist with Culp, remembered a day at the Morgan County Courthouse in 2016. While preparing for trial, Summers noticed no family and no friends were in the courtroom for the defendant — no one but Culp.
“In the very back against the wall, I saw Larry Culp. … I knew what he was doing back there. He was praying for this man, praying for God’s plan and his will for his life. … That changed me,” Summers said. “I know you are called to minister to inmates, but I can’t imagine how many jailers, judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors, investigators, you’ve ministered to because you do what God called you to do.”
During a typical week, Culp visits the jail on Tuesday night for service and on Thursday night for Reformers Unanimous, which he co-leads with former Morgan County Jail inmate Michael Bell.
Nothing, former inmates said, could keep Culp from the jail — not birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, sickness or work. Before he retired as a chemical operator from BP, Culp would work a 12-hour shift and then go to the jail for services.
At its peak, the weekly church service attracted 125 inmates. Since COVID, the service has averaged 30 inmates.
“We’re not very good at it, but we sing a little. Then I bring a message,” Culp said. “I speak on whatever the Lord has led me to. I speak often on depression, because I know a lot of them get depressed in there. I also bring gospel messages on how to be saved.”
Along with the jail ministry, Culp, over the years, has served as a Sunday school teacher. At 20 years old, he started leading a junior high boys class at Moulton Heights Baptist, now known as Decatur Baptist. The class grew from eight boys to 38 boys in the six years Culp led the class. He also started a couple’s class that grew from 11 people to more than 80.
“I don’t think I have done anything special. It is God. I have sensed the very presence of the Lord in all I do,” Culp said. “I am very lucky that I have a good wife who has supported me all these years and never tried to get me to quit. As long as the Lord allows me, I will continue on. I feel very blessed to have found my calling.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.