The Wednesday before Mother’s Day in 2001, Sherry Taylor’s life changed forever. That is the day her 15-year-old daughter, who loved to dance, cheer and play baseball, died in a car accident.
“It was like my world just stopped. I fell completely into a devastation. I felt for years that my world had ended,” Taylor said. “And then two years ago, it is like my world started to spin again.”
That is when Kayleigh-Grace Taylor-Sumrall entered Taylor’s life.
“When I decided to do foster care, I never intended to adopt a child. My goal was to help teen moms get out on their own. But then I met Kayleigh, and Kayleigh needed a home,” said Taylor, who adopted Kayleigh in 2021. “Kayleigh has given me a purpose again.”
Through their story, Taylor and Kayleigh hope to raise awareness of the need for foster homes and adoptive families, specifically for children with special needs.
According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, there are more than 5,700 children in foster care, more than 2,360 foster homes and more than 220 children available for adoption in the state.
When Kayleigh walked into Taylor’s home in February 2021, the then 16-year-old girl with special needs had spent years in and out of Alabama’s foster care system.
“I went into the system for the first time when I was 9,” said the now 18-year-old Kayleigh, who is diagnosed as developmentally delayed. “I have been in so many different homes and hospitals. It was always scary going someplace new because I didn’t know the type of home or family I was going to or the other children that would be there.”
After Taylor completed foster care training, case workers told her about Kayleigh — about how she had been in a hospital-like facility for more than two years — about how she had no place to go. When they asked if Taylor would be willing to open her home to Kayleigh with the goal of being adopted, Taylor hesitated.
“That really floored me, because adopting was not my original intention. I wasn’t thinking about the permanency of adoption when I signed up for foster care. I thought I wouldn’t be eligible to adopt because of my age,” the 61-year-old Taylor said. “I knew Kayleigh needed a home and I knew I might be her last chance.”
As with most new beginnings, both Kayleigh and Taylor experienced nervousness their first day together. But, after two weeks, the duo developed a routine.
“It started to feel like home,” Kayleigh said.
“It started to feel like she should be there,” Taylor said.
Eventually, Taylor approached Kayleigh about adopting her. She gave her the last name Taylor-Sumrall, which combines Taylor's last name and her maiden name.
“That felt really good,” Kayleigh said. “Knowing I have a home feels really good.”
“It’s very possible, had I not adopted her, she might have gone into an adult facility because of her disability. To this day, I do not know if I am the best choice, but I had the room, the time and the love, so I wanted to do something to try to help,” Taylor said. “I would love to help more children, but I have limited resources. If someone would give me a big house and say, ‘Take care of these kids,’ I’d love on them and try to help them all figure it out.”
During the past two years, Kayleigh experienced life as someone’s child. She learned to cook and clean and took care of pets, including a fish, a rabbit, and now a 5-month-old puppy named Rusty.
Taylor, using her skills as a teacher, has worked with Kayleigh to prepare her to become an independent adult. On Monday, Kayleigh began orientation for her job at Cracker Barrel in Decatur.
Kayleigh described Taylor as understanding.
“One time she called me ‘bold,’” Taylor said. “I don’t know if I’m bold, but I’m very persistent and dogged about trying to get resources and trying to get the goals we set for Kayleigh accomplished,” Taylor said.
Taylor, who moved from Decatur after her daughter’s death and currently lives in Winfield, is in the process of moving back to the city with Kayleigh.
“This is where Kayleigh wants to be. She wants to be in a bigger place than Winfield. She wants to have experiences other young adults have,” Taylor said. “And I want to help her do that.”
Taylor hopes to connect with other families with special needs teenagers and young adults and find local resources and organizations that could assist Kayleigh as she transitions into adulthood.
“Kayleigh has brought so much to my life. Because of Kayleigh, I don’t feel any longer that my life is going to end with nothing. I feel like I have been helpful to someone else,” Taylor said.
For Mother’s Day, after Kayleigh’s shift at Cracker Barrel ends, Taylor and Kayleigh will travel to Columbus, Mississippi, to visit the graves of Taylor's daughter, Tammy Laird, and mother, who died in 2014.
“Kayleigh asked what I wanted for Mother’s Day and I told her things to decorate the graves with,” Taylor said. “I just want to go there and work on the graves. I feel like that is what I need to do, to remember my mother and my daughter.”
