The moment Whitney Watkins found out she would become a homeowner, she began dreaming of how she would decorate the space — from the living room to the kitchen to the bedrooms for her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.
“I always dreamed of being a homeowner, but never saw a way, not with the current housing market, not until I got connected with Habitat for Humanity. This is something I always wanted, and it’s becoming a reality because of Habitat,” the 33-year-old Watkins said.
For the past three decades, Habitat for Humanity — one board, one nail and one screw at a time — has built homes for residents of Morgan County. In October, when Watkins and her children move into their home in Southwest Decatur, the Morgan County chapter will mark a milestone — 100 homes.
“It is hard to put into words what 100 homes means,” said Landis Griffin, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County. “That is 100 families that have a place for their children to do their homework and invite their friends over to play and to make memories in. Each home is building a legacy for these families, something that can be handed down to their kids and grandkids.”
For many families, such as Harold and Kathleen Moore, the homes change the course of their lives.
Before the Moores moved into their home in 2017, they lived paycheck to paycheck with Kathleen working part time while also juggling Harold’s dialysis.
“I have a plaque in my kitchen that the ladies in my Bible study group made special when we got the house. It has got our last name with the year we got our house and the words ‘The Blessing House.’ It perfectly describes our experience with our home and what we’ve felt since we’ve been part of the Habitat program,” Kathleen Moore said.
After managing her volunteer hours, which Habitat terms “sweat equity,” with working part time and her husband’s dialysis, Moore decided to try to work full time. A few weeks after Kathleen landed a one-year contract position at 3M, Harold received a kidney transplant after being on the waiting list for six years.
“That meant no more dialysis. Knowing my husband’s health challenges, Habitat made the house partially handicapped-accessible, which allowed him to care for himself in the day,” said Moore, who secured a permanent position with 3M. “With our home being affordable and safe and me working full time, we were finally able to start saving. Today, I have a 401(k), a one-year emergency fund and will be paying off $38,000 in student loans without the government’s help by the end of the month. We couldn’t have done any of this without Habitat.”
While offering Moore hope for the future, Habitat also provided her with special memories.
“Harold died last November from a heart attack,” Moore said. “I have a beautiful home that has a little bit of him in every bit of it because he helped build. We got to make such wonderful memories in our home.”
Other owners of the completed Habitat for Humanity homes in Morgan County include grandparents taking care of grandchildren, senior citizens on a fixed income, couples earning minimum wage and families with children with special needs.
The homes cost $100,000. The structures, which take three months to build, are not gifts, they are earned, officials said. To receive a home, individuals must complete monthly budgeting classes, homeowner education courses and up to 400 volunteer hours at a build site, at the Habitat ReStore or another nonprofit. They also agree to a monthly 30-year, no-interest mortgage.
In June, Habitat poured the foundation for Watkins’ house.
“I have watched it step by step, from the laying of the foundation and the bricks to the framing of it. Now it looks like a home. I am so thankful and excited,” said Watkins, who works as a merchandising team lead at Belk.
The Greater Morgan County Builders Association partnered with Habitat to construct Watkins’ home. They provided labor, materials and helped fund the project.
“One hundred homes is a milestone. We think it’s a wonderful thing Habitat does and want to be involved,” Frank Pate with the Builders Association said. “It is a noble thing, a great thing, to do for folks who are trying hard that just aren’t quite able to afford their own home. For us, the Builders Association, that’s our goal, to help everyone live the American dream and be able to own their own home.”
With each passing build day at her home, Watkins is getting closer to realizing that “American dream.”
“Having a home will give us a peace of mind knowing we have something that is ours and will keep for years to come. I have told my children how important it is to have a home you can always come to and be together with your family and spend quality time. Watching me work so hard to earn it, I think they will understand the importance of it. One day I’ll be able to pass it down to them,” Watkins said.
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County plans to dedicate Watkins’ home in October in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood, which contains more than a dozen Habitat homes.
“If you come here at 4 in the afternoon, you will see kids playing in the cul-de-sacs and the families cooking out and grilling and you will hear the laughter. I think that speaks more than anything to what these homes mean,” Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.