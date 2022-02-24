Norge Villa Laundromat celebrated a half century in business this month, and the son of its founders said many of the current patrons first came to the laundromat decades ago and learned how to do laundry from their mothers or his.
Don Chapman and his wife Barbara have run the laundromat at 811 Sixth Ave. S.E. in Decatur since 2013. They took it over from Don Chapman’s parents, Bill and Chris Chapman, who retired from the business after founding it in February 1972.
Don Chapman said he has customers who have been coming to the laundromat for decades, first learning the intricacies of sorting, washing, drying and folding from their mothers.
“They had been coming there their whole life; their mothers brought them there,” he said.
Besides owning and taking care of the laundromat, Chapman is also a lawyer and has an office next door.
“I enjoy working at the laundromat," he said. "Not only do I do some of the work there on the machines, but I just enjoy the people. It’s a nice bunch of people that come to the laundromat and I enjoy talking to them.”
Chapman said the laundromat has “just been a part of my life. I guess I wouldn’t know what to do without it.”
Norge Village Laundromat is named after Norge Appliances, a popular brand of washers and dryers in 1972.
“I think in ’72 there was no other laundromat in Decatur that had attendants. So, my parents were the first one to open a laundromat that had an attendant there all day,” Chapman said. “There were two other laundromats, I believe, on Sixth Avenue at that time that were unattended, and they probably closed up within six months after my parents moved in.”
He and his wife have continued the tradition, with attendants on duty the entire time it is opened, which is seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The attendants clean the facility and take care of the drop-off service, Chapman said.
Its Sixth Avenue location is now a busy commercial corridor, but Chapman said in 1972 the area was more residential. That and the growth of industry in the city have resulted in some changes, including the popularity of its drop-off service.
“The drop-off service is of course used by families here in town, but it’s particularly used by these contractors that come in from out of state to work on the different industries along the river,” Chapman said.
The contractors often work seven days a week with 12-hour shifts, Chapman said, so the laundromat takes care of washing their clothes and getting them ready to wear.
Another change over the decades has been the price. In 1972, it cost 50 cents to wash a load of laundry. That price is now $1.75 to $2.25.
The laundromat has 23 washers and 21 dryers.
Laquesha Young, an attendant at the laundromat for the past seven years, said her duties with the drop-off service are to wash, dry, fold and hang clothes.
Young said she also does her own laundry at the facility when she is off work. Young said she began doing her laundry at the laundromat before she started working there. “I thought it was the cleanest laundromat around here.”
Kaitlen Dotson has been using the laundromat on and off for about a year. Dotson said she likes that there is always an attendant to give people change for the machines.
“I like interacting with a person, not a machine,” she said.
The attendants are always friendly, Dotson said. “They’ll sit here and talk to you so you’re not sitting here bored.”
Chapman said he likes to think the laundromat has survived for a half century because it has been well run. Both generations of owners, he said, have “been providing a good, clean place to wash, good equipment.”
