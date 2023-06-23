Students will take their first classes at the new West Morgan High when the school year begins Aug. 8 — three years after the building's construction began — and an expanded middle school student body will move into the old high school.
“West Morgan is continuing to grow which means a bigger school is needed in the community,” Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said. “We broke ground on West Morgan High School in August 2000, and we plan to move in July 2023.”
Keith Harris, West Morgan High School principal, said the school has been planned for about five years now. He said the school has seen an increase of students.
"We do anticipate when school opens up for the 2023-2024 school year for our enrollment to be a little bit over 450," he said. "Which will be the biggest that West Morgan High School has ever been."
The school had about 440 students in the 2022-23 school year.
The new building is about 200 yards north of the old school, which is at 261 S. Greenway Drive. Billy Rhodes, Morgan County school board District 1 member, has said the new school cost about $26 million, including the cost of a gym that opened in 2018
Turrentine said the middle school's move to the old high school building will begin once the high school's move is complete. Harris said the new building should be ready for moving in staff and equipment next month.
Rhodes said a grade will be added to the middle school.
“We have over 600 (students) in the (kindergarten) through fourth at that elementary school,” he said. "We’re moving the fourth grade over to the middle school to relieve overcrowded conditions over there. We’ve added two wings (at West Morgan Elementary School) in the last few years; they getting expensive to add.”
Rhodes said West Morgan Elementary will now just have kindergarten through third grade. He said West Morgan Middle School will be fourth through eighth grade and West Morgan High will be ninth through 12th grade.
Harris said there are two aspects of the new school in particular that he loves.
"We have a courtyard which is going to be really good for our students. We hope they can take advantage of being outside some," he said. "We have a multipurpose room that will seat right at 100 students."
Turrentine said there will be room at the new high school for many diverse types of interests.
“There will be many opportunities for collaborative spaces: spaces for career tech, two state-of-the-art science labs, agriscience, home economics and athletic facilities,” she said.
Rhodes said the school will still be close to athletic fields.
“It’s close to the football stadium, softball, baseball, and we’ll have an auxiliary gym there as well,” he said. “A few years ago, we spent about $10 million; we built this new athletic complex for the boys and girls.”
Rhodes said the auxiliary gymnasium is attached to the athletic complex.
“We’ve got an inside band room; at the old school the building was separated,” he said. “We have the vocational building … and then the halls are wide, nice classrooms; just overall nice facility.”
The new high school will inspire the entire community, Rhodes said.
"This (new) school here should provide a tremendous incentive for students and for parents and this community,” he said.
Rhodes said he has one more project he wants to complete in the next few years and that is to build a new middle school. He said the old high school was built in the early 1960s.
“It’s really outdated as far as conditions are concerned,” he said. “It’s like a house that gets 70, 80 years old; it begins to show wear and tear like a house. … In this day and time, you start doing too many upgrades you put hundreds of thousands of dollars into it, into the old school.”
The community is expanding and will continue to expand, Rhodes said.
“Our numbers are growing; we need more room,” he said. "We’ve got a lot of subdivisions and it will continue to grow. This will spark growth as well.”
Rhodes said 50 acres of land was purchased for the school at $11,000 an acre. Rhodes said there is remaining room on that land for a new middle school. The new high school was planned for 90,000 square feet.
The first step toward building the new high school took place in 2019 when the Morgan County school board voted to give then-Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. authorization to borrow up to $25 million for the project.
