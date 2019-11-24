A letter Decatur's first known black physician wrote that became a permanent record of the 1901 State Constitutional Convention and a vote that eliminated alcohol sales in Decatur for almost 80 years will be part of a new exhibit the Morgan County Archives is planning.
“We’re still working to finalize the exhibit, but we hope to have it available sometime in the spring,” Morgan County Archivist John Allison said Friday during a bicentennial celebration at Decatur High School.
Dr. Willis E. Sterrs wrote the letter to argue against disenfranchising blacks and poor whites, while the 1912 Decatur Council vote banning alcohol sales until the mid-1980s was unanimous.
Allison was one of more than 20 presenters at the program on the state’s 200th birthday. Local historians were on hand to talk about everything from Union soldiers in north Alabama during the Civil War to the history of Baptists in Alabama and the role of religion for blacks statewide.
“It’s important for us to know our history,” Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said to the more than 1,000 students who gathered in the school’s arena.
Orr, chairman of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, said some of the state’s history “is good and some is not good.”
Jay Lamar, executive director of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, echoed his sentiment and added that the state will unveil 16 bronze exhibits in Montgomery on Dec. 14 that will tell the state’s 200-year history.
“No one will see the exhibits before then,” she said.
Allison said the exhibit the Morgan County Archives is planning will cover 1870-1940, a period when the county went from an agriculture-based economy to industrial economy.
“A lot of the source material and photos for the exhibit are part of our in-house collection,” he said.
The archives already has permanent exhibits on veterans, the Civil War and the Scottsboro Boys trial.
The Rev. Wylheme Ragland was excited to learn about the planned exhibit because it covers a period when former slaves and their descendants made significant contributions to Morgan County’s history.
He said people like Burrell Lemons, a former slave and Decatur’s first elected black council member, helped the county grow.
Ragland said Sterrs, whose infirmary in Northwest Decatur was the first hospital in Morgan County, was a trailblazer.
He said his 1901 letter argued against adoption of a constitution that deprived blacks and poor whites of the right to vote.
“Realizing the fact that no member of the Negro race is represented in your August body to speak one word for us, we must appeal to you in this manner,” Sterrs wrote.
Samuel Blackwell — one of three to represent Morgan County at the convention — introduced the letter. Sterrs' passionate plea to keep his rights as a voter failed, but in March 1902, he was one of three blacks to register with the Board of Registrars.
Allison said the new exhibit will be designed to make people realize that history didn’t always happen somewhere else.
“Morgan County has played a big role in the state’s history,” he said.
