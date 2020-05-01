State officials hope to reopen a heavily traveled section of U.S. 231 before the end of the year.
The Alabama Department of Transportation will open bids next week for the construction of two bridges over the unstable area of highway between Morgan City and Lacey’s Spring on Brindlee Mountain. The road has been closed since heavy rains in February caused a landslide and led to cracking of the road surface.
Bids for the project will be opened May 8, and construction is anticipated to start June 1.
The project includes financial incentives and penalties to encourage completion of the bridges in less than six months from start of construction.
Reed Contracting continues to excavate the slide area to prevent future landslides. Reed has so far removed 80 percent of the 220,000 cubic yards of earth and loose rock and is expected to be complete before bridge work begins.
