The Alabama Department of Transportation will close one land of U.S. 231 Thursday to repair a crack in the road.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the repair work Thursday will focus on the outside southbound lane U.S. 231 southbound near Hill Road on Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County.
Weather permitting, crews will return Friday and close the inside lane for repairs there.
Meanwhile, ALDOT also said motorists should also anticipate single-lane closures Thursday on U.S. 231 northbound in the same general area for some pavement repairs on that side.
