PRICEVILLE — For Amanda Hoagland, her recipe for still living strong at 102 is simple.
“Exercise, don’t smoke, socialize, stay happy,” she said Tuesday during an early birthday celebration at The Terrace in Priceville. She turned 102 today. “Having a wonderful family helps a lot. Having friends who care.”
Hoagland, born in 1920, lived on a farm near Grenada, Mississippi, about 100 miles south of Memphis, as a youngster and said her family didn’t feel major effects from the Great Depression that lasted from 1929-39. “We always had plenty of food because we grew our own,” she said.
After high school, she accepted an offer from her uncle to visit him in California.
“After I graduated high school, my uncle in California gave me a trip out there,” she said. “I took the train to New Orleans and took the Sunset Limited train all the way to California. It was quite an experience. I loved it. I enjoyed looking out the window the entire trip. I fell in love with seeing different places.”
She said she stayed in California for about a year, enjoying the Golden Gate International Exposition at San Francisco’s Treasure Island. It was her first of many trips, she said.
She returned to Mississippi and enrolled in the Memphis Baptist Hospital Memorial School of Nursing for three years.
She married William M. Hoagland, the chief pharmacist for the city of Memphis hospital, she said.
“We later bought a drug store and were married 60 years.” While living in Memphis, she said they raised two sons and a daughter. “We lived in the Whitehaven area. Elvis (Presley) was our neighbor,” she proudly said.
After her husband’s health began to fail, they moved to the Decatur area where their daughter Susan Hudson and sons George and Bill Hoagland lived. Her husband died in 2002 at age 88 and a few years later, Amanda Hoagland moved into a cottage at The Terrace, where she still lives independently.
“When I moved out here I only planned to be out here about two or three years. But here I am after 15 years, the same place," she said.
Hoagland has taken two world cruises and “many shorter ones” since 2003, her family said.
How many countries has she visited? “Just about all of them,” she quickly responded. Family members say the actual number is more than 80, including China, Australia and New Zealand. She has also been to Antarctica, Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska.
“Bergen, Norway, is my favorite city,” she said. “It’s a little city with lots of flowers and everyone is so friendly there.”
She said her days of going on cruises are over but she still lives independently.
“I can’t walk like I used to. I have a second pacemaker, a shunt implant, can’t see too well out of my right eye. My children take great care of me."
She no longer participates in swim aerobics and regular aerobics, but she continues to inspire her family, friends and the staff members at The Terrace.
Joanna Askew, 90, at The Terrace calls Hoagland her dearest friend.
“She met me and my husband at the front door 13 years ago and we haven’t been apart since,” said Askew. “She is amazing, still living independently. Her mind is still so sharp. It is like a steel trap. She doesn’t forget anything. We need to find out how to plant her and grow more just like her. Amanda makes it a point if she sees someone she doesn’t know, she will make them feel welcome. She has a way to making everyone feel like they are her friend.”
Hudson, 69, of Decatur, said her mother remains an inspiration to her.
“She has healthy habits that I also live by. No smoking, no drinking. She has taken naps since I was a little girl,” she said. “We always were eating healthy. She always cooked our meals. We did not have any takeout food growing up.”
Valerie Harris, Lifestyle 360 director at The Terrace, said Hoagland has a special way of making people feel better about themselves.
“She was using a cane and needed to use a walker. She told us walkers were for old people and ‘I’m not old.’ I was inspired,” Harris said. “Some days when I feel overwhelmed I can go say hello to her and she will ask me what was is wrong. She would listen and tell me ‘you can only do what you can do.’ She always thanks me for what we do here. She never has a bad day. I have never seen her upset or angry or not in the mood to be bothered. She is always helpful.”
When asked when she began feeling old, Hoagland replied, “I haven’t felt old yet. I stay happy. You have to stay happy.”
The staff at The Terrace treated her to a birthday celebration that included singing by guitarist Otto Wood, a chaplain of SouthernCare New Beacon, who sang five songs including "Hey, Good Lookin'" by Hank Williams.
More than 20 people attended.
