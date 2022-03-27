Steve Cartee has always had a soft spot for animals, and that's why he took action in 2008-09 when numerous horses were starving regionally because a drought had depleted their food supply.
“I’ve been accused of loving animals more than people, and I couldn’t stand it," he said.
He ended up rescuing nine horses and still has two of them on his Trinity property along with two dogs and four cats that he has rescued.
Cartee, 69, takes action anytime he becomes aware of an animal suffering, according to Mike Vandiver, who has known Cartee since 1972.
“Steve has a love for everything, especially animals," Vandiver said. "He doesn’t like to see animals mistreated, period. That’s the bottom line.”
Out of the nine horses Cartee rescued in 2008-09, two died, he kept two and he found homes for the other five. Cartee said he traded saddles, offered money and did anything else necessary to obtain the horses.
“We keep them and fatten them up, then find them a home (and) then go find others. We kept that up for about a year, and then finally we started getting rain,” Cartee said.
Cartee said during drought conditions in 2008-09, horse owners could not get hay, and grass in their fields was dying. The bigger farm organizations shipped in hay from places like Oklahoma, but smaller farms in north Alabama could not get hay.
On smaller farms, Cartee said, horses were starving.
“They were giving them away, selling them to the dog food companies, whatever they could do to get rid of them. I heard tales of people taking them to the woods and tying them to a tree and leaving them.”
Cartee began his rescue efforts at a farm in Cullman that had 27 horses, all starving. From that farm, Cartee bought a 22-year-old mare, a 6-month-old mare and a 6-month-old stallion.
“The stallion walked up to me with this look on his face like, help, so I did.”
If Cartee could have taken all 27 horses, he said he would have, but he couldn't afford to care for them all.
Cartee still has the two horses who were 6 months old at the time.
“I’ve kept them all this time and fed them and they’re going on 13 now," he said. “They haven’t missed a day of being fed or loved for 13 years.”
Cartee named the stallion Soldier and the mare Sara.
Soldier is called "Old Blue Eyes" by Cartee due to the baby blue color of his eyes. Soldier is considered a roan due to his red coloring, and is a ghost or phantom face because of his solid white face. Sara is a brown-and-white paint.
Cartee said anytime he is in the pasture, Soldier follows him like a puppy and Sara follows Soldier.
“They haven’t been ridden, ever. They just get fed, brushed, watered, cleaned up after and that’s it.”
Vandiver said the world needs more people like Cartee, both for people and animals. Cartee, according to Vandiver, will take care of any stray that comes to his house and make sure it gets fed.
Cartee said it is important to him to help animals. “If we don’t help them, they can’t help themselves," he said.
