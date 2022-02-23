When Dianne Arrington prepares Brewer High students’ lunches, she makes it a point to develop friendships with them early, and she watches out for students in need.
Arrington has been working as Brewer High’s Child Nutrition Program manager for six years and has fed hundreds of students. She said seeing the students every day is the most rewarding part of her job.
“It means something to them to interact with them,” Arrington said. “They feel like they’re not just part of a herd of kids coming through the lunchroom.”
Arrington began her career in the cafeteria working as a substitute at Brewer High in Morgan County to be closer to her own children 27 years ago.
“It’s the perfect job if you have young children,” Arrington said. “Through the summers it really is; if you’re out, they’re out.”
When Arrington was first promoted to director, she had to adapt to being a supervisor.
“I don’t like telling people what to do,” Arrington said. “These women that work with me, I love them like my sisters.”
Donna Tankersley, who has worked in Morgan County lunchrooms with Arrington for 13 years, cherishes the work environment under her boss.
“It’s a very family-oriented atmosphere here in the lunchroom,” Tankersley said. “We have a good time and we do our work.”
Tankersley said that Arrington builds strong relationships with students and never forgets them, even after their tenure at Brewer High.
“She even remembers their lunch numbers that they had when they were in school,” Tankersley said.
CNP worker Denise Stinson, who has known Arrington for 15 years, said that Arrington’s laid-back but hardworking attitude is the reason students and staff are sufficiently fed every day.
“She’s a good woman and does her best to make sure we’re taking care of these children,” Stinson said.
Arrington said she will always remember her employees’ empathy when her father-in-law passed away.
“They made me a little wooden church that you can put flowers in,” Arrington said. “Things like that just touch me.”
Arrington said that at first, ninth grade students are shy when speaking with her and her staff.
“As they see you every day, they open up just like they do to teachers,” Arrington said. “It’s really neat to see them come in here as shy ninth graders and leave as confident seniors.”
Arrington recognizes the angst and depression some students deal with and said she does everything she can to make students smile, even if it is just for the lunch period.
“I don’t want to leave anybody feeling bad,” Arrington said.
Assisting students
In addition to mental health issues, Arrington said that some students do not get enough to eat at home and they look to her for help.
“I remember one little boy, he ate for a while and then he just stopped coming,” Arrington said. “Then he came in one day and he told me that he was really hungry but didn’t have any money. He asked for a hamburger and I said yes. I just couldn’t let him go hungry.”
When Arrington found out that the same student’s parents had evicted him from their household, she took action.
“I sent him to one of our counselors and she got him set up on free meals,” Arrington said. “There’s so many out there that are so embarrassed, they won’t even talk to you about their situation.”
Arrington has gone beyond her role as CNP director and has assisted students in other areas as well.
“We had one little boy who was wearing hand-me-down clothes that were way too big, so I went to speak with the counselor and we were able to get him some clothes that fit him,” Arrington said.
Dealing with COVID
In 2020, Arrington finally had to take some time off work just like thousands of other Alabama residents were forced to do.
“I caught COVID right as we were starting school in (fall) 2020,” Arrington said. “I was in the hospital on oxygen until January 2021.”
Arrington said when she came back, she knew that cleanliness had to start being a new priority.
“I just made sure that we were always sanitizing tables and that kids were washing their hands,” Arrington said.
Brewer High Principal Kevin Serrett said that even while she was sick at home, Arrington still put the school’s interests ahead of her own.
“She called me and apologized for not being able to be there and I told her, ‘Dianne, you need to get healthy first, we got this,’” Serrett said. “That’s just how she is though. She’s never worried about herself as much as she should. She’s always concerned about getting her job done.”
Serrett said Arrington’s kindness and work ethic are the top qualities that he looks for in a CNP manager.
“You have kids that either don’t have money or forget their money, and Dianne is always willing to work with and take care of those kids and make sure they get fed,” Serrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.