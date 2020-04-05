A house fire this morning near Falkville left at least one person dead, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The fire was at the 1900 block of Alabama 55 East. Morgan County Coroner Jeffrey Chunn had confirmed one fatality, according to the Sheriff's Office, and more fatalities were expected as recovery efforts continued.
