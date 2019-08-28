If Morgan County schools were to offer a Bible class through Piedmont International University, it would be a dual enrollment course, the school system’s attorney said in an Aug. 15 letter.
But “no agreement has been reached to offer a course,” Huntsville attorney J.R. Brooks wrote in response to letters from Freedom From Religion Foundation.
Attorney Ryan Jayne of the Wisconsin-based organization has written two letters to the schools district, the second letter saying that Morgan County “must not go forward” with any kind of plan to forge a partnership with Piedmont.
Jayne alleged in his second letter that Piedmont International University President Charles Petitt made public comments that the college would ask students who take the online course to “acknowledge that Piedmont is a Christian university” and that Piedmont teaches classes “from a Biblical perspective,” which the lawyer said violate the constitutional requirement of separation of church and state.
Petitt has said that students will not have to pass or take a religious test to enroll in the college’s online Bible class.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. on Tuesday said Brooks is handling the matter with Freedom From Religion for the school system and that the district has no agreement with Piedmont.
Morgan County — like school systems statewide — is trying to comply with two new laws relating to Bible classes.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, sponsored a bill that allows students, at their own expense, to take religious courses off campus during the school day and earn elective credit. Students have to provide their own transportation to and from the class.
A second bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, requires school systems to make available elective social studies courses on the Bible.
The Alabama State Department of Education is required to develop guidelines and courses in four possible areas: Hebrew Scriptures of the Old Testament of the Bible; Greek Scriptures of the New Testament of the Bible; a course combining the Hebrew Scriptures of the Old Testament and the Greek Scriptures of the New Testament; and religious history.
Decatur City has not received any requests from students for the class, according to Superintendent Michael Douglas. Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said a few students have inquired about the class, but none have requested to enroll. She said Hartselle plans to offer the class as an elective dual enrollment history class through Calhoun Community College.
