The Morgan County Fair won't return for a 70th year in 2019. An attractions supplier said he will take his equipment elsewhere this year. [DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily

An official with Modern Midways, a fair attractions supplier, confirmed Tuesday afternoon Morgan County would not hold a fair this year.

Brian Morrissey, general agent, said the Miami-based company was informed by its owner Robert Briggs that the Tennessee Valley Exposition board was unable to secure a location for the fair tentatively set for Sept. 19-28.

“They didn’t find a place for it this year,” Morrissey said. “We hope we can come back next year.”

Members of the TVE board did not return calls to The Daily on Tuesday.

Morrissey said Modern Midways is taking its equipment and setting up fairs in Montgomery and Gainesville, Georgia, the dates it was to be in Morgan County.

The State Products Mart Authority board sold the 49-acre fairgrounds site behind Home Depot in Southwest Decatur in February for $1.4 million. State Products Mart had leased the land to the TVE board.

This year would have been the 70th annual Morgan County Fair, records show.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

jack winton

Good.Money will stay in Morgan County and not go off with the grifting carnies.

JP Bama

Shocker

