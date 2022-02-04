Tensions were high as Austin Middle's Deep Patel and Saint Ann Catholic School's Emily Nobbley battled it out in the final round of Thursday’s Morgan County Spelling Bee championship.
The spelling bee, held at Central Baptist Church, began with 32 school champions in eighth grade or below hailing from Decatur City Schools, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Hartselle City Schools, Morgan County Schools and Saint Ann Catholic School.
Only three contestants were disqualified in the first round, but the heat was turned up in the second round as 10 students were sent packing. It took nine rounds to arrive at a winner.
“I think the students this year were nervous but very well prepared,” said Margaret Greer, retired Decatur City educator and one of the spelling bee judges. “It was a good spelling bee overall.”
The word "peninsula" stumped Nobbley, but Patel couldn't clinch a victory until he spelled one more word: "conch."
The pronouncer explained that the word was a noun and was “any of various large spiral-shelled marine gastropod mollusks.”
Patel spelled the word and was met with roaring applause from the crowd as the judges confirmed his win.
“I was confused with the championship word, actually,” Patel said. “When I asked for the definition, I felt more comfortable and confident and was able to spell it.”
Patel, in seventh grade, said he had been preparing for the tournament.
“I’ve been training every day,” Patel said. “The way that I remember how to spell each word is by looking at the pronunciation and repeating it many times so that it was in my head. Then, I looked at the definition because I thought if I knew the definition, I could probably spell the word.”
Patel is on the Austin Middle soccer team and his favorite subjects in school are math and science.
This is not his first county spelling bee victory.
In 2019, Patel was a fourth grade student at Leon Sheffield Magnet School when he won the Morgan County Spelling Bee with the word "masala." In 2020, he settled for runner-up honors when he misspelled "antipathy."
Nobbley, this year's runner-up, said she initially thought she was going to stumble on a word in the earlier rounds.
“'Volumetric' was kind of tough but I got through it,” said Nobbley, also in seventh grade. “Once you get to this level, you never know what kind of word you’re going to have to spell.”
Nobbley is on the fundraising committee at Saint Ann Catholic School and her favorite subjects are math, science and social studies.
Patel will now advance to the state level and will compete at the University of Alabama Birmingham on March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.