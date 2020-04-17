D200418 shooting
Morgan County coroner Jeff Chunn, left, enters a residence in the 200 block of Shagbark Trail in Somerville where a woman was fatally shot Friday morning. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

SOMERVILLE — A 54-year-old woman was fatally shot about 8 a.m. today in Somerville in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the shooting took place at 211 Shagbark Trail, which is in northeastern Somerville off of Bluff City Road. He said early investigation shows it could have been an argument between two women.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Janet Roper Emrico, a resident of the home where the shooting occurred. Chunn said the victim's body was sent  to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The coroner’s office van left the scene with the body at 10:46 a.m.

An investigation is underway, Swafford said.

The Priceville Police Department, Somerville Area Fire and Rescue Services and a Morgan County District Attorney’s Office representative responded to the scene.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

