An Eva man is charged with second-degree domestic violence assault following an wreck Tuesday on Eva Road that injured a woman, authorities said.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers determined Grant Varner, 31, intentionally caused the crash that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital about noon Tuesday.
Authorities said the woman’s vehicle rolled over multiple times and she was ejected.
Because the wreck was determined to be intentional, criminal investigators and the special victims unit responded.
The charge against Varner is a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.