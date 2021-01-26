The victim of a fatal shooting Friday afternoon was found with a single gunshot wound in the face in the front yard of a residence on Alabama 55 between Falkville and Eva, according to Morgan County authorities.
In the county's first homicide of the year, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Odell Clark, 42, of Falkville, with murder and he was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $100,000 bail, the office said.
The victim was identified as Patrick Edward Burkhart, 58, of Falkville. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, who arrived at the scene just after 2 p.m. Friday, pronounced Burkhart dead at the scene and transported the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
According to the affidavit of investigator Chris Price, Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Friday to a shooting at 1202 Alabama 55 East and, when they arrived, they noticed a man on the ground who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his face. The document said deputies detained multiple people and investigators and, upon speaking with witnesses, learned that a fight had broken out in the yard.
One witness said that the victim was on top of the suspect and the witness pulled the victim off Clark. The witness said he saw Clark get up and a short time after that heard a gunshot. The witness said he was on top of the victim and Clark shot the victim in the head.
The affidavit said that while being questioned, Clark admitted shooting the victim.
An attorney for Clark, Christy Miller, has asked for a preliminary hearing to be scheduled as soon as practicable.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said that Clark and Burkhart were acquaintances. Swafford said Clark was at the scene when law enforcement arrived. The weapon, a handgun, was recovered, he said.
The shooting call was made to Morgan County 911 at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Swafford said he had no information on who owns the residence.
According to court records, a misdemeanor harassment charge against Clark was dismissed in Morgan County District Court in November when a woman, who had filed a complaint that Clark punched her in the face in July, failed to appear for a bench trial.
In March 2015, Clark was acquitted in district court of two charges — for third-degree domestic violence-harassment and third-degree domestic violence-assault — court records show. In two separate complaints filed in 2014, Clark's sister said she was struck with a closed fist in the face and taken to a Cullman hospital and, in another incident, that he tried to break into her house, called her names and threatened her life.
