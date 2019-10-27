The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for a jail inmate who escaped today and who has a violent history with law enforcement.
John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, who is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, is a registered sex offender, according to the office, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
The Sheriff's Office advised the public in a news release: "Do not approach" Gillespie.
The Sheriff’s Office said his recent arrest history includes attempting to promote prison contraband, trafficking illegal drugs, failing to register as a sex offender and probation violation on second-degree rape.
Gillespie, who allegedly tried to run over a state trooper last November, was captured later that month at a residence in Decatur after a five-hour standoff, according to authorities.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said at the time that a nationwide search was conducted to apprehend Gillespie, who was wanted on several charges including attempted murder and drug trafficking.
McWhorter said the Moulton and Decatur police departments, U.S. Marshals Service and Lawrence County Drug Task Force had joined forces to capture Gillespie in November 2018.
McWhorter said a Camaro matching a description of a vehicle driven by Gillespie was under a car cover at a residence on Daniel Street Southwest in Decatur, behind the former Brookhaven Middle School.
Earlier that month, Gillespie had tried to run over a state trooper with a black Chevy Tahoe during a traffic stop, according to authorities.
McWhorter said multiple shots were fired at the suspect and the truck as he sped away from authorities in the Caddo community of the East Lawrence area on Nov. 3, 2018.
McWhorter said Gillespie abandoned his truck on Lawrence County 345 and fled into a wooded area. According to McWhorter, remaining in the truck was a backpack containing 24 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, $17,120 in cash and ammunition for a 9mm handgun.
Gillespie was also able to flee authorities in other chases, McWhorter said last year.
No information was available on how Gillespie escaped.
