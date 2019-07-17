CRANE HILL — An Alabama Marine Patrol officer said Wednesday’s thunderstorms postponed much of the search at Smith Lake for a missing Troy woman involved in a boat accident July 4.
Sgt. Chad Pate said search efforts for Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, were delayed because of flash flood conditions across north Alabama on Wednesday. Pate said Alabama Marine Patrol was the lone agency searching the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake, where Starling was last seen. She disappeared when a boat she was a passenger in and driven by Decatur native William Jackson Fite, 23, of Atlanta, collided with another boat driven by Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, of Decatur, about 10 p.m. on July 4.
The search is expected to resume Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.