A Morgan County Jail inmate died Wednesday afternoon at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s department said today.
Isaac Newton Throckmorton, 44, of Madison, was in a medical unit cell of the jail, spokesman Mike Swafford said in a written release. Swafford said lifesaving measures were initiated by medical personnel and Throckmorton was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the body has been sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. He said a preliminary report might be available in a few days, and the full autopsy report could take three months.
Decatur police records show Throckmorton was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors including driving under the influence on Sunday.
Swafford said Throckmorton was placed in the jail’s medical unit the following day for observation and was there his entire time in jail.
