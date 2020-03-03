Emily Baggett, prosecutor with the city of Decatur for the last 10 years, and Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta appear headed for a runoff for the Morgan County District Judge Place 3 Republican nomination. The runoff would be March 31.
Baggett, 41, led a four-candidate field Tuesday, according to unofficial results, and Kusta, 42, was in second by a 191-vote margin. A candidate needed 50% plus one vote to win outright.
With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Baggett had received 8,598 votes, or 43.32%; Kusta 4,062 votes, or 20.47%; Patrick Caver 3,871 votes, or 19.51%; and Ta’Kisha Guster Gholston, 3,315 votes, or 16.70%.
The GOP primary winner will face Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of the general election succeeds incumbent District Judge Charles Langham, who is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges.
The pay range for the job, which has a six-year term, is $125,018 to $156,272.50, based on years of experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.