Emily Baggett, prosecutor with the city of Decatur for the last 10 years, was leading the race for Morgan County District Judge Place 3 in Tuesday’s GOP primary, but faces a March 31 runoff for the Republican nomination with Kevin Kusta.
While Baggett held a commanding lead, Kusta and two other primary candidates were closely bunched, and provisional ballots had not been counted late Tuesday night.
The other judicial candidates are attorneys Patrick Caver and Ta’Kisha Guster Gholston.
With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Baggett had received 8,598 votes, or 43.32%; Kusta 4,062 votes, or 20.47%; Caver 3,871 votes, or 19.51%; and Gholston, 3,315 votes, or 16.70%.
“I truly do want to serve, and that’s why I want this position,” Baggett said at a results party, at which unofficial results from her poll watchers were announced during the evening. “This position is about serving and about serving the county.”
Baggett, 41, got an early start, announcing her candidacy in June and campaigning outside of Decatur in the county, where she didn’t know as many people.
“I’ve gotten to know so many people I never would have met,” she said. “We have some wonderful people in this county. Even today, I was blessed by some of those people when I was out and about at the precincts.
“I’m truly humbled by the support I’ve received from any community I’ve gone to.”
She thanked supporters who took the time to vote Tuesday.
“No matter what happens tonight, I would hope they would come out to the polls and support me again, and I would love the opportunity to earn the votes that I didn’t get today,” she said.
“We’ll start the runoff plan in the morning,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to “a good night’s sleep.”
Kusta, 42, a Decatur attorney, credited "hard work and having the experience in every aspect of district court" for his showing in the primary. Kusta, who’s been practicing law for about 16 years, had also touted his diversified practice, handling cases in district, circuit and probate courts.
"What a long day," he said late Tuesday night. "I'm just so happy and shocked."
Kusta said he's ready to start campaigning again.
"It comes down to informing the voters," he said.
The GOP primary winner will face Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of the general election succeeds incumbent District Judge Charles Langham, who is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges.
Caver, 47, who opened his Hartselle law practice about 17 years ago, said his work in district courts in Morgan and other counties, his personal life experiences and community service had prepared him to take on the judgeship.
Gholston, 42, who’s been practicing law since 2002, pledged to bring her experience, compassion and conviction to the judgeship. She said her legal career has provided her a “wide breadth of experience.”
The pay range for the job, which has a six-year term, is $125,018 to $156,272.50, based on years of experience.
