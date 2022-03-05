The Barrels of Love project, which completed its 10th annual food collection drive Friday, started with a simple question.
Wendy Taylor, who works at Toray, asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency board she was a member of what was needed for local students. Jeanne Wheat, a speech language pathologist who also was on the board at the time, said she mentioned to Taylor that school children in need were sent home every weekend with food donated by local churches to feed them until the next week. But, Wheat said, the children weren't given food over spring break.
That spurred the Barrels of Love project.
“We started with just Decatur City and then we added Morgan County (Schools)," said Wheat, who has volunteered in every collection drive. "This year we have 989 students who will receive this food for spring break."
For roughly 1,000 students, three meals a day for seven days, comes out to around 21,000 meals, Wheat estimated.
Food that companies, churches and other groups collected was brought to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Friday to be sorted and distributed to the Committee on Church Cooperation, the Salvation Army's Decatur unit and the backpack programs for local schools.
Taylor said everyone involved with the idea of Barrels of Love in the beginning sat down and tried to figure out how far the food collected could go. They started with three programs and have continued with them.
“The Salvation Army, at that time, had a food bank. They were also feeding people," Taylor said. "CCC, at the time, was feeding people and had a food bank. And then the backpack program. We wanted very ambitious goals year one," Taylor said.
Capt. Thomas Marion of The Salvation Army said they have a food pantry that is open every Monday and Thursday.
“We are actually shifting from a regular food pantry where we make them boxes. … In the next few weeks, we’re changing over to a grocery store style where people can come and pick stuff off the shelves they need to get for their house. So, we’re not giving them stuff they won’t eat or won’t use,” Marion said.
The Salvation Army wants people using its pantry to develop self-sufficiency. A social worker will walk through the pantry with people, telling them how much everything would cost at a store so they can eventually budget to purchase needed food items themselves at a grocery store.
Marion said his organization's supply of food is sufficient right now, but the donations from Barrels of Love alone will last it until Christmas.
Ashley Boyd, executive director of the Committee on Church Cooperation, said the food donated Friday is much needed this time of year.
“The shelves are becoming barer; we’ve pretty much used up all our storage from last year," she said. "Barrels of Love is coming at just the right time.”
Boyd said the food donated Friday will usually last about six months.
“It’s really great for families who are struggling to be able to supplement their food supplies," Boyd said. "That way they’re not spending money on food that would otherwise be needed elsewhere.
“It helps families not have to choose between buying groceries or paying for medication.”
United Way has always been a supporter of Barrels of Love.
Brooke Rawlins, director of resource development at United Way, said, “It’s always been important for the community, but COVID has increased the needs more than ever. It’s so important to restock the pantries.”
“This community is so great at coming together and tackling a need. Right now, the need is restocking shelves,” Rawlins said.
The food items were not counted this year or last year due to COVID, but more than 89,000 food items were donated in 2020.
“Every year I’m overwhelmed at the generosity of people,” Wheat said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.