I was at Point Mallard last week and wanted to photograph someone on the Bill Sims Trail. It wasn’t terribly hot yet, so I figured runners or riders would be there. It turns out there were lots of walkers, but not a single person running or riding their bike. Nothing wrong with walking, of course, but I just wanted a little bit more action.
One of those walkers was Sarah Bowser and, as it happened with others before her, I just let her walk by. However, just a few yards after she passed by my side she started running (and I have to add, at a very decent speed). I got upset for having missing the chance, realizing that she was indeed a runner that had just taken a break. At the same time, I thought I could still drive to the other end of the trail before she would get there. And that’s what I did.
I wasn’t aiming to take a sports action photograph, but rather an image that would show the place where the action happened. So, I framed my shot much wider in order to include the environment surrounding the runner. Also, since I had time to get ready before she appeared on the trail, I picked a spot where there was a pool of sunlight and pre-focused my lens right there. I wanted to make sure I photographed her in the best possible light so she could stand out against the background and really be the center of attention in the frame.
It was one of those occasions in which the photographer didn’t chase the subject with the camera, but rather let the subject come to it.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
