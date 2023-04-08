The beloved, elusive stray dog Raider who frequented the Delano Park area will soon have a new home and name.
Jenny Parker who lives on Sherman Street near Delano Park has been caring for Raider since his capture late last year and planned to leave Decatur on Saturday to take him to a dog sanctuary in Colorado.
She first noticed the large stray dog around her neighborhood and the park two years ago but had heard tales of him from neighbors since 2019. She became one of the few people that could get near him and often fed him meat.
The dog was called many names such as White Fang, Shadow, Wolfy, Ghost Dog, Franklin, Pup Pup and Fluffy by those who encountered him at Delano Park and other parts of the Albany District. Parker named him Raider after looking up at the “Go Raiders” slogan that's painted on the water tower at Delano in recognition of nearby Decatur High's mascot.
Parker and several neighbors worked with Decatur Animal Services on two different occasions to try to sedate and capture Raider with sedatives in food but were unsuccessful. However, in November, Animal Services was able to sedate and capture Raider with a tranquilizer gun and take him to the city's animal shelter.
“I picked him up … took him to the vet, had him completely vetted, tested, neutered, three-year rabies shot, one-year heartworm shot,” Parker said. “I picked him up that night and he’s been with me ever since.”
The veterinarian believes Raider is 4 or 5 years old, and the dog weighs 82 pounds, Parker said. A breed test revealed he is 26% gray wolf, 22% Siberian husky, 20% Alaskan malamute and three other large breeds.
Parker said he sleeps on the floor of her bedroom and plays with dog toys but still remains hidden most of the time. She said she can't let Raider outside because he will escape again.
“I was just thinking he would be further along by now than he actually is,” Parker said.
--
Local adoption not option
Parkers said she does not believe Raider can ever be adopted.
“He’s really not adoptable because he’s just probably never going to be a pet,” Parker said. "He won’t come to me. I can touch him when he’s in my bedroom up against the wall, but he still just won’t come to anybody. He’s still very, very much a lone wolf.”
Parker is driving Raider to Just 4 Jacks Ranch & Sanctuary in Lyons, Colorado, and plans to arrive Monday morning.
“They are a northern breed rescue, so they specialize in this kind of dog,” she said. “I feel like if Raider jumps his fence (in Colorado), there’s so many dogs like him, I feel like he’ll probably come back. ... He may be content there and not want to (jump a fence).”
Drew Renkewitz, founder, owner and operator of Just 4 Jacks Ranch & Sanctuary, said his non-profit sanctuary has been open since November 2021. He said they have dog breeds such as huskies and wolf hybrids. Renkewitz said Raider will fit in if he wants to.
“That’s how this place works. This isn’t your typical shelter kind of place where everybody’s in their separate kennels,” he said. “We’re on 10 acres; we have five acres that’s fenced in, the main paddock that everyone hangs out in. So, pretty much, they’re all together, 24/7.”
Renkewitz said he has the ability to separate Raider from the rest of the dogs until he is ready, if that is what is needed. He said every dog that has escaped from the sanctuary always comes back and does not do it again.
“I think it’s the mental and brain enhancements they get while they’re here because there’s so much to do and so many other dogs to do it with. There’s no real reason for anybody to get out,” Renkewitz said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’ll have a jailbreak once and a while … but when these guys do get out, they just do a little walkabout and they end up coming back to the main gate.”
---
Renaming Raider
Renkewitz said he has never had a dog escape and not return. He said the dogs get full access to the main house and at night they are allowed to choose where they want to sleep. Renkewitz said some dogs choose to sleep outside, some inside by the fire, and 15 dogs sleep in his bedroom with him.
The sanctuary has 73 dogs currently and some will be adopted out, but Renkewitz said out of the 73 he has, 60 of them will probably not be adoptable and will live out their lives there. He said he goes through 100 pounds of dog food, 25 pounds of carrots and 80 gallons of water a day.
Renkewitz said he is changing Raider’s name to Maverick because he looks like a fighter pilot with his facial markings.
“That’s the other thing I’ve noticed bringing these dogs in over the years, reprogramming is a pretty big thing,” he said. “These types of dogs, huskies especially, are very receptive to a new name. … Starting from scratch is always a good thing for them.”
Parker has been accepting donations for the trip to take Raider across country and for his life at the sanctuary.
“We’ve got to rent a transport van to drive him out there, and of course gas,” she said. “And we want to take them a good size donation because he’s likely to be there for the remainder of his life.”
Parker said it is costing $500 for the van rental and she would like to take at least a $4,000 donation to the sanctuary for the rest of Raider’s life there. She currently has had $3,880 donated. To make a donation for Raider, contact Parker at 256-476-0496.
