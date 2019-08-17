D170827 7at7 (copy)
Runners start the 2017 Bill Dukes 7@7 run Saturday at Point Mallard Park in Decatur. [DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Jessica Gallagher/Decatur Daily

The ninth annual Bill J. Dukes 7@7 Run will take place Saturday at Point Mallard.

The 7-kilometer (4.34 miles) race begins at 7 a.m. A 1-mile fun run follows at approximately 8:30.

Registration is $25 for the 7K, and proceeds benefit the Mental Health Association in Morgan County. Register online at active.com.

