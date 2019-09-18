Morgan County Schools could vote as early as next month to borrow $30 million to construct a new West Morgan High and a sports complex at Danville High, school leaders said Tuesday.
The district also plans to use part of the money to renovate and convert the existing West Morgan High into a middle school for grades 4-8.
The new high school and renovations are estimated to cost about $27.4 million, while the Danville High complex — which will be for male and female athletics — has an estimated cost of $2.6 million, school leaders said. They provided no timeline for the construction project.
“These are two projects we need to get done, and interest rates are low right now,” Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said before the board met in a special work session with architects from Montgomery-based McKee and Associates and Ken Funderburk and Gary Rimm of Stifel Investment Services.
Mobile-based Volkert Inc., which supervised the $23.5 million Priceville High construction project and conducted a facilities and enrollment study for the district in 2017, will oversee the projects.
“Your school system is financially healthy and can handle the additional debt,” Funderburk said.
He said interest rates for bonds are at historically low numbers and the current rate is about 3.34% for a 30-year payback period.
The school board discussed several scenarios, but the majority leaned toward borrowing $30 million.
Morgan County Schools Chief Financial Officer Brian Bishop said the district has about $54 worth of debt, but is in good financial shape with its AA- bond rating and $20 million in reserve.
Board member John Holley quizzed Bishop about whether the system would be better off funding some of the projects with reserves.
Bishop said taking money from the reserve might affect the district’s bond rating, and he also recommended keeping the reserve in case of an economic downturn.
Hopkins said the West Morgan projects will change how classes are configured. He said the high school will be for students in grades 9-12, while the middle school site will house students in grades 4-8. Hopkins said the plan is to move fourth grade students from West Morgan Elementary on old Alabama 24 to the middle school. He said students in grades 4-5 would be segregated from students in grades 6-8.
The elementary school was constructed 11 years ago and the district did a $930,000 classroom expansion in 2014.
“The elementary school is out of space,” Hopkins said, adding that by moving fourth graders, the school systems could scrap plans for a $2 million expansion to add more classrooms.
The new high school will be designed by McKee and Associates and constructed on a 50-acre tract the school district purchased between the existing high school and old Alabama 24.
In 2017, the engineering firm designed a master plan for the site that included construction projects in phases. The first phase was an athletic facility for female and male students that cost $6.8 million and included a 1,202-seat gymnasium and weight room shared by all the athletic programs at West Morgan.
The gym opened for the 2018-19 basketball season.
The master plan also included an auxiliary gymnasium in another phase and academic wing with a media center, cafeteria, band room, vocational shop, home economics and classrooms.
Seawell McKee said the new school will be about 90,000 square feet and connect to the existing building. He said it will be designed for 600 students and has two areas for expansion if West Morgan continues to grow.
School board member Billy Rhodes, who represents the West Morgan area, said enrollment at all West Morgan schools has been rising for two decades.
“We have no space and I expect growth to continue,” he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Trinity’s population has increased from 2,095 in 2010 to 2,439 in 2018.
Hopkins said the school has several out-of-district students from Lawrence County.
He said he will likely recommend that the board borrow $30 million, which is a plan that board president Tom Earwood endorsed.
Funderburk said the board has to pass a resolution before Stifel can go to the bond market to secure the funding. He said the process will likely take as much as 50 days.
