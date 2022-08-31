SOMERVILLE — Alumni from the first graduating class at Brewer High School remember stepping into their new school for the first time in 1972, having never seen anything like it.
“We had air conditioning and new carpet,” said 1973 Brewer graduate David Dean, who transferred there from the old Cotaco High School in Somerville. “We were lucky to have a fan (at Cotaco).”
His classmate Tommy Lawrence, also from Cotaco High, said he was excited the school had a staircase because he had never experienced “going upstairs to take classes.”
Brewer High is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and several alumni met for a reunion at the school last week to reminisce about the old days and look at the newly painted Legacy Wall, which consists of old pictures from throughout the school’s history.
The Somerville school was formed in 1972 by combining grades 10 through 12 from the high schools at Cotaco, Eva, Ryan, Sparkman, Lacey’s Spring, Union Hill and Priceville. Priceville is the only high school out of those seven that still exists today.
Felton Hanners, a 1983 graduate, said he remembers the intense football rivalry between Brewer and Hartselle high schools while he was a student and said Hartselle students pulled a prank he will never forget.
“Somebody from Hartselle brought a dead chicken and put it right there by the (office) door,” Hanners said. “Our principal, he saw them run around back so he runs out there and they almost hit him trying to get out of the parking lot.”
With the influx of so many students from different schools, former Cotaco student Amanda Johnson Gargis said it was difficult to make new friends at Brewer High.
“It was kind of hard,” Gargis said. “When we were split up, I didn’t even have classes with my best friends so we had to meet other people.”
Ricky Lenox, a former Union Hill student who was the first class president at Brewer High, said then-principal James Tucker, who held the post for 18 years and died in 2013, helped bring together students from all of the schools and transformed them into Brewer Patriots.
“When (Tucker) knew we were going to come here, he got groups of people from each school and he actually let us come up with the school colors and mascot,” Lenox said. “He didn’t allow us to use our (previous) schools’ colors and mascots."
That process, Lenox said, immediately began creating friendships.
He described Tucker as a “legendary” principal.
When deciding on a mascot for their new school, Lenox and his classmates went with the "patriots" to honor Albert Preston Brewer, the school's namesake and a longtime Morgan County resident who served as governor from 1968-71.
“We chose the Patriots and the colors of red, white and blue in his honor,” Lenox said.
Several alumni from the 1970s all the way to the class of 1999 said their favorite teacher was Mike Hinkle, who taught history. Lawrence said Hinkle had a great sense of humor.
“He was always trying to set people up,” said Bridgette Campbell, class of 1999. “He was a matchmaker.”
Harvey Bowling, a 1974 graduate, was on the school’s first football team and was their starting quarterback. He said he remembers that first season as being difficult.
“A few of us had played before, but most of us hadn’t,” Bowling said. “The first spring training we had was at Cotaco and I think there were 274 of us that showed up. At the end of spring training, there was about 35. At the end of the first season, there were 17 left.”
He said the first game the school won was during their second season at an away game against the old Courtland High School. Bowling laughed and said, “It took every deputy in Lawrence County to get us off the field that night.”
The first boys varsity basketball team at Brewer High was unlike any other, according to Lenox. He played for the team as a point guard.
“That’s probably the best team that’s ever been in this school,” Lenox said. “In 50 years, they’ve never made it to state again in boys basketball.”
Johnson also remembers the 1973 state championship and how Brewer lost by only one point to Livingston High School.
“I remember a guy lost his contact in the middle of the court and they had to stop the game to find his contact,” Johnson said.
Bowling also remembered Tucker as a remarkable principal and said he constantly worked to maintain discipline.
“Mr. Tucker was a real good disciplinarian,” Bowling said. “He was kind of hard to understand when we were kids, but as adults we understood him.”
