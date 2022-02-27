Brewer High School became a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence this month for the first time in the school’s history and is the only high school in Morgan County Schools to receive that distinction.
Assistant Principal Brooke Hudson said the district partnered with the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization a few years ago with the goal of increasing academic growth in every school.
“(Blue Ribbon) asked us to start working to improve our school,” Hudson said.
There are nine different performance areas that the Blue Ribbon Schools foundation observes that determine if a school receives the Blue Ribbon distinction: student focus and support; active teaching and learning; leadership and educational vitality; school organization and culture; technology integration; school, family and community partnerships; challenging standards and curriculum; professional community; and indicators of success.
Hudson said her school started working on improving test scores and communicating with their stakeholders more.
“One of the things they asked us to improve on was sharing our achievement data with the broader community,” Hudson said. “They felt like although we were scoring well and constantly making strides, we were not doing as good of a job sharing that out with our stakeholders and with our members of the community.”
Cara Gilchrist is a learning interventionist at Brewer High School and was a former history teacher at the school for 16 years. She said Advanced Placement classes have helped the school score higher on standardized tests.
“In 2017, we added AP classes to Brewer High which have not been at Brewer since I started in 2004,” Gilchrist said. “We wanted to start getting our kids college-ready by adding eight different AP classes, so I feel like that’s had a huge impact on the kids’ learning curve and benchmarking on some of those state assessments and even getting academic scholarships.”
Gilchrist said because the AP classes are aligned with ACT standards, it has helped them to improve scores on those tests.
Gilchrist works with students struggling in certain subject areas and said they benefit from remedial work from both their teach and an interventionist.
“I’ll go into the classrooms and the teacher will tell me about a student struggling with a specific standard,” Gilchrist said. “I’ll take them aside and help them get to that passing rate on that standard that they’re having trouble mastering.”
Gilchrist said that test scores had waned during the first year of the pandemic when schools were in and out of virtual instruction, but she said this year she has seen a lot of improvements.
“In-class learning will always be the best,” Gilchrist said.
The Blue Ribbon Schools organization presented Brewer High with its Lighthouse Award on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.