The Future Farmers of America chapter at Brewer High School finished in 17th place out of over 40 teams that competed from across the country in the national livestock competition in Indianapolis.
The Brewer team traveled to Indianapolis on Oct. 27 after winning a state competition in March and a 4H competition in June.
