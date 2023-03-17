FLORETTE — Brewer High School head football coach Matt Plunkett headed to the football field on Thursday morning — with his riding lawnmower. The students who followed him didn’t run drills or practice plays. Instead, they learned how to mow grass and use a weed trimmer.
Plunkett’s landscaping lesson was one of 48 sessions Brewer students could select for Life Skills Day, a time to teach students practical skills outside of their normal curriculum. Brooke Hudson, the assistant principal for Brewer High, brought the idea to life in 2021.
“We asked the teachers and students, ‘What are things you think you need to know outside of here? What do you need to be prepared to do when you leave Brewer High School?’” Hudson said. “Life Skills Day is trying to give our students the opportunity to learn different skills that they need for life beyond high school.”
Sessions spanned a variety of topics from finance to cooking to car maintenance. The school resource officer taught etiquette for interacting with law enforcement while the electronics teacher taught how to cook bacon and grill burgers. Each student selected three sessions according to his or her interests.
“If you start this as a freshman, then by 12th grade you’ve got 12 new hands-on life skills,” Hudson said. “It’s so good to see our kids spreading out and doing exciting things. That makes me happy.”
According to Hudson, the most popular sessions were self-defense skills, reading recipes, budgeting and how to hitch, haul and back a trailer.
In addition to Brewer teachers, community partners also offered lessons. Eva Bank, which sponsored lunch for all community partners, hosted sessions on applying for loans. Alabama troopers reviewed the proper procedures to follow in the case of an accident. The Brindlee Mountain Fire Department brought its truck to campus and educated students on fire safety and first aid. JMK Martial Arts and Fitness instructed the self-defense class.
“I appreciated the fact that they invited us because what we do as far as self-defense and self-awareness is very important and an essential life skill especially for young people this age,” said JMK owner Charles Owens. “As they get more independent, they need to be aware, be strong, be confident and have those skills so they can defend themselves.”
April Linville, a ninth grade teacher, suggested self-defense as a topic after listening to true crime podcasts.
“I think it is a tremendous opportunity for the kids at Brewer High School,” Linville said. “So often you hear people in the community talk about students not learning they need to be productive in society. Ms. Hudson was very proactive and set up this Life Skills Day and provided the students with a wide range of skills to choose from.”
Caroline Alexander, a junior at Brewer, chose the self-defense session after her mother’s experience working in Washington, D.C.
“There were times when she almost got jumped,” Alexander said. “But she had taken a self-defense class, so that made me want to do it in case I ever got into a situation like that.”
In the morning, Alexander learned a lesson about bills and taxes. After lunch, she headed to learn meditation.
“Life Skills Day is the best thing,” Alexander said. “Going out into the world, I feel very overwhelmed. Next year I’m a senior which means I’m going out on my own, but this morning (my session) helped me feel better.”
